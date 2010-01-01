Brian New CBS DFW

Brian New has been a member of the CBS 11 News team since 2013. In 2017, he was awarded the Lone Star Emmy for best investigative reporter. This is one of 10 Emmy awards Brian has been honored with during his career. His recent I-Team investigations have uncovered flaws in the Dallas County probation system, federal gun laws not being enforced, and students being denied special education services from Texas public schools. In 2017, his investigation into road rage won a Lone Star Emmy for best investigative report.

Before moving to North Texas, Brian worked as an investigative reporter for the CBS affiliate in San Antonio. His investigations in South Texas exposed how drunk drivers dodged DWI charges as well as how a loophole in a Texas law set mentally ill juvenile offenders free. As a result of a 2010 investigation, the San Antonio Police Department tested thousands of old rape kits.

A native of Denver, Colorado, Brian received his degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University. During his time at Syracuse University, Brian ran cross-country and track and field for the Orange. He went on to work as a reporter in Cheyenne, Amarillo and Omaha before he joined KENS in San Antonio, where he was named "Best Reporter" by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Brian and his wife, Rachel, are happy to make their home in Frisco with their three young sons; Trent, Jack, and Luke. Most weekends they can be found at a soccer field or a basketball gym cheering on their sons.