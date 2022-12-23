Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.

Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain.

"I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood."

The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire.

"It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said.

Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing.

"Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said.

Heading into today, he already didn't feel good. He lost power for two days during the February 2021 winter storm.

"We were hoping this winter we wouldn't have the same," he said. "Starting around 10 we had a blackout - boop boop - just a second - and I was like oh no.. and then 10 minutes later - boop boop - again."

He reported this to Oncor which notified him of widespread damage, which has led to thousands of outages.

"They have no idea when it's going to be solved," Sanchez said.

"We got a text saying the power will be out until midnight I think," Garcia said.

Oncor says crews are working around the clock and are especially focusing on impacted critical infrastructure and areas where the most people have been impacted.

They've brought in additional contractors, transformers, poles and wires. Scattering them throughout North Texas so they can be quickly accessed.

"I'm really glad that I have a fireplace because otherwise I would be freezing right now," Garcia said.

If you experience a power outage there's several ways to report.

Oncor teams are closely monitoring the high winds and cold winter weather moving across the state today. Resources are available & our teams will work to quickly and safely restore any outages that occur. Be sure to have on hand the 4 ways to contact Oncor and report an outage. pic.twitter.com/bJgM2vnZJw — Oncor (@oncor) December 22, 2022

In Princeton, a warming shelter has been established at the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center located at 416 North 4th Street for those needing to take shelter.