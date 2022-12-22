Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside.

According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours.

A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters.

The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and they can provide people with meals or a place to spend the night.

If those facilities fill up, the City of Fort Worth could open an overflow shelter.

The City of Dallas has already activated several inclement weather shelters.

The primary shelter will be operated by Austin Street Center at 2929 S Hickory Street. In addition to this site, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (UMC) and Warren United Methodist Church will be open. Should these shelters reach capacity, the city will open an additional shelter at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library at 1515 Young St.

All rec centers in public libraries in Dallas can also be used as warming stations during the day when they're open.

North Texas nonprofits are prepared to meet the need as well.

The Salvation Army has laid out the following plan for cold weather relief:

In Dallas County, the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center will open for inclement weather shelter on Wednesday, December 21 or Thursday, December 22, depending on the forecast. The Garland Corps Community Center will open for inclement weather shelter on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24.

In Collin County, the Plano Corps Community Center is open for inclement weather shelter. The McKinney Corps Community Center will open for inclement weather shelter on Saturday, December 24.

In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps Community Center will open for inclement weather shelter on Friday, December 23. The J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center is on standby and prepared to serve families in the area as the need arises.

In Denton County, the Lewisville Corps Community Center is supplying staff, resources, and volunteers to the Relevant Life Church, which is the designated overnight cold weather shelter site for the area.

The Salvation Army's warming shelters offer a safe place to seek refuge from the cold, warm food and drink, emotional and spiritual care, and additional supplies to help individuals and families stay warm.

You can find a list of warming centers across the state online.

As of Thursday afternoon, MedStar had treated 12 patients for cold-related emergencies. Eight of those had to be taken to the hospital.