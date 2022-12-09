Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Morning Headlines, December 9th, 2022
Your Friday Morning Headlines, December 9th, 2022 03:04

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.

We mourn the loss of: Border Patrol Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. United States Department of Homeland Security -...

Posted by Beyond the Call of Duty on Friday, December 9, 2022

Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. 

Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.

He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.