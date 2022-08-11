This is the best time and place to see the Perseid Meteor Shower

When and where can you check out the Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend?

When and where can you check out the Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend?

When and where can you check out the Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend?

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Over the next few nights, look up! The Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the most vibrant meteor showers each year, will be peaking tonight through Saturday. However, the full moon will likely steal the show.

Typically, the shower presents about 100 meteors per hour. The viewing of the meteor shower will be washed out because of August's full Sturgeon Moon that will also be in the sky this time. This Sturgeon Moon is the last super moon of the year. As a result, experts say that we could see around 10-20 meteors per hour.

It's recommended to get away from the city lights to get a good look at the meteors. Try heading out to Benbrook Lake, Eagle Mountain Lake, Lakewood Village, or Lake Mineral Wells State Park.

If you do plan on meteor watching, be sure to get to your destination ahead of time. CBS 11's Meteorologist Dominic Brown suggests about 20 minutes early. This is to let your eyes adjust to the light levels in the area. The best time to see the meteor shower is after midnight through dawn.

Get away from the city lights and enjoy the view.