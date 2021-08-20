The Landry Award: Rules

THE LANDRY AWARD 2022 RULES

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The Landry Award contest begins at the start of the 2022 Texas High Football Season on 8/25/22 at 5 p.m. (CST) and end on 12/1/22 at 6:30pm. (CST). The contest is sponsored by KTVT-TV and KTXA-TV.

(b) To participate in the contest, candidates must play High School Football in the 32 county area of Dallas/Fort Worth. It will include: all divisions, public and private schools, and players of any class are eligible.

(c) The general public can nominate an individual to be considered as a candidate for The Landry Award contest 10/10/22 at 12:01 a.m. through 11/4/22 at 11:59 p.m. at www.landryaward.com or cbsdfw.com

One entry per person. Finalist Voting by the general public will be online at www.landryaward.com or cbsdfw.com from 11/21/22 to 12/4/22 at 11:59 p.m. (CST) for one (1) Finalist of their choice, which will count for 1 voting body vote.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.landryaward.com and/or cbsdfw.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.cbsdfw.com

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on www.cbsdfw.com website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to High School Football players within the 32 county Dallas/Fort Worth area. Employees of KTVT-TV & KTXA-TV, ViacomCBS Inc., other television and radio stations in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KTVT-TV & KTXA-TV contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes:

(a) The High School for which the winning candidate attends will be awarded The Landry Award. The award will be officially presented to the school in keeping with UIL guidelines.

(b) The Landry Award trophy will be presented 12/12/22 to the school which the player attends. The value of the trophy is $1,100.

(c) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

The Landry Award is an annual award with no weekly or monthly winners.

Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) On or about November 16th, 2022, a designated committee of four (4) to six (6) members from the voting body will determine the top 5 finalists from all eligible candidates.

The candidates will be judged on: 80% athletic performance and 20% on sportsmanship. Top 5 Finalists will be selected at the sole discretion of the designated committee.

(c) Voting Body: The voting body of approximately 100 invited members from the Dallas/Fort Worth television, radio, print, online media, as well as select former or current football players and coaches and local dignitaries will each be invited to cast one (1) vote for the Top 5 Finalists. The general public can then vote online at www.landryaward.com or cbsdfw.cm for one (1) Finalist of their choice, which will count for 1 voting body vote, from 11/21/22 to 12/4/22 at 11:59 p.m. (CST).

(d) Should a tie result, the viewer votes via www.landryaward.com or cbsdfw.com for the tied candidates will be calculated, the candidate with the most viewer votes will be determined the winner.

(e) To be considered a candidate in The Landry Award, a student must be playing and maintaining eligibility to compete in High School Football during their secondary education and have met all the team standards for academics, sportsmanship and conduct both on and off the field.

(f) Winner need not watch KTVT-TV or KTXA-TV to win. Winner shall be announced/notified in person on or about December 12, 2022.

Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner/school agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winner/school grants to Station the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner/school, by acceptance of their prizes, agrees to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by March 31, 2023 to:

The Landry Award Rules

C/O KTVT-TV & KTXA-TV

5233 Bridge Street

Fort Worth, TX 76103