Taste Addison continues though midnight tonight

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — There's still time to get out to Taste Addison, one of the most popular annual festivals here in North Texas.

Families have been enjoying great food and, of course, rocking out to the great music.

The party continues at Taste Addison tonight. The Stone Temple Pilots are headlining on the CBS 11 Main Stage and last night, Sean Paul rocked the house.

While singing along, attendees can grab a bite to eat from more than two dozen of Addison's local restaurants and food trucks.

Kids can join in on the fun too. There's going to be crafts, rock climbing, and carnival games.

This is the festivals 29th anniversary, and organizer Mary Rosenbleeth says that every year just keeps getting better and better.

"It's a very small town, but we live really big. We know what we're doing. It's a safe place to be. You've got an amazing variety of restaurants. You've got national entertainment. Where else can you get all that?"

Tickets are $15 for those 13 and older and $5 for kids between 6 and 12. The festival ends at midnight.