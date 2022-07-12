Tarrant County reports first monkeypox case

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Public Health announced on Monday that the first monkeypox case has been reported in the county.

There is no information about the infected person or whether or not the person traveled. TCPH said the general public is not considered at-risk.

Late last month, the Texas Department of State Health Services and local health departments identified multiple cases of monkeypox that have been spread within the state.