Suspected gunman on the loose after Bedford shooting

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A suspected gunman is on the loose in Bedford after a shooting earlier this afternoon.

Bedford police said that they were looking for a suspected gunman in a non-fatal shooting.

According to police, a non-fatal shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Murphy Drive.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white shirt with blood on it, khaki pants, and possibly carrying bags. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police said to call 911 if you see him.

Police also advised anyone outdoors to go inside and "secure your home" as officers continue to comb the area.

More to come.