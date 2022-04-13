Storms headed out east, coldfront passing through

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's drying up after last night's rain as the last round of storms exits east of North Texas by midday and a cold front passes through the next several hours.

Dew points as seen across the metroplex. CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

The high humidity of recent days is on its way out thanks to that cold front sweeping through. Look for a much more comfortable air mass this afternoon with blue sky and sunshine.

Cloudy with highs in the 70s and sunshine by evening. CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

Temperatures take a slight dip late morning-midday as the front arrives but they climb back into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.

The severe threat may be over for us in DFW but it's shaping up to be a bumpy day of weather through the Mid-South and Midwest regions CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

The severe threat may be over for us in DFW but it's shaping up to be a bumpy day of weather through the Mid-South and Midwest regions where significant hail, strong tornadoes, and damaging winds are all concerns.

Calmer days are ahead... CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

Now some good news? Quieter days of weather are on deck for us to round out the work week. Enjoy!