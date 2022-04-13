Watch CBS News

Storms headed out east, coldfront passing through

By CBSDFW Staff, Anne Elise Parks

/ CBS DFW

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks 02:57

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's drying up after last night's rain as the last round of storms exits east of North Texas by midday and a cold front passes through the next several hours. 

download.png
Dew points as seen across the metroplex.  CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

The high humidity of recent days is on its way out thanks to that cold front sweeping through. Look for a much more comfortable air mass this afternoon with blue sky and sunshine.

download.png
Cloudy with highs in the 70s and sunshine by evening.  CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

Temperatures take a slight dip late morning-midday as the front arrives but they climb back into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.

download.png
The severe threat may be over for us in DFW but it's shaping up to be a bumpy day of weather through the Mid-South and Midwest regions CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

The severe threat may be over for us in DFW but it's shaping up to be a bumpy day of weather through the Mid-South and Midwest regions where significant hail, strong tornadoes, and damaging winds are all concerns.

download-1.png
Calmer days are ahead...  CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team

Now some good news? Quieter days of weather are on deck for us to round out the work week. Enjoy!

First published on April 13, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.