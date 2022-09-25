Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.

One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.

Equipment flying off AAC 😳 pic.twitter.com/el68HXGkxj — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 25, 2022

The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.

Heavy rain and thunder filling the sky in Downtown Dallas. Pea sized hail even lasted for a few seconds! Get the latest weather from @itsbrainey on @CBSDFW. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/YB41o8EMhN — Robert McMurrey (@robertmcmurrey) September 25, 2022

A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.

By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.

In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer.