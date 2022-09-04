Storms and rain sweep through North Texas, causing power outages and travel delays

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several storms - including a few that have reached severe limits - are sweeping through North Texas this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.

As of 3:45 p.m., 121,422 power outages have been reported across the Metroplex. Collin County reports 1,899 outages, Dallas 114,155, and Tarrant 5,368. At DFW, 334 flights have been delayed and 6 were cancelled. Love Field reported 63 delays.

Over an inch of rain was measured in Fort Worth and Dallas, but some parts of the area recorded as much as three inches.

By 4 p.m., storms are expected to move through south through Tarrant, Dallas, Parker, and Wise counties.

Showers and storms are expected to keep pushing south throughout the evening.

By 8:00 p.m., some storms will linger in the area, but will have mostly cleared out.

Tonight is expected to be mostly calm, but some places could see isolated rain.