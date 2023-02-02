Driver who killed Carrollton officer didn't slow down, had pills in system

Father of killed Carrollton officer Steve Nothem says he was 'a defender of the underdog'

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The investigation into the death of Carrollton Officer Steve Nothem has revealed that the man responsible, Richard Parker, didn't slow down before crashing into him.

It also showed that on that morning, Oct. 18, 2022, Parker had his cruise control set at 88 mph. Additionally, records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner revealed the 82-year-old had multiple prescription medications and other non-prescription drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Nothem was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when Parker slammed into him.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothem was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano where he was pronounced dead.

Nothem is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, a 1-year-old-daughter, and many extended family members. He joined the Carrollton Police Department in March of 2020 after serving the Grand Chute, WI Police Department for four years. Prior to his law enforcement career, Nothem served for several years in the U.S. Marines.

His death was the department's first line of duty death.

Since both Nothem and Parker are deceased, no criminal charges will be pursued and this case was closed, according to the department.