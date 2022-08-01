Repeat offender Stephon Washington gets 40 years in jogger knife attack case

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stephon Washington, 23, of McKinney, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury convicted him for aggravated robbery.

"Women should feel as safe as men to enjoy outdoor exercise without fear of a knife-wielding stranger's violent attack. This verdict helps protect our citizens from a female predator bent on continuing to terrorize women," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

On the morning of July 10, 2021, the victim was jogging at Towne Lake Park in McKinney when she was attacked.

The victim said she was jogging when Washington grabbed her from behind at knifepoint and dragged her into a bathroom telling her to remove her shirt, then asking asking for money.

During the assault, Washington accidently dropped the knife and cut his hand, leading him to flee the scene, but not before telling the victim to "consider yourself lucky." The victim did not know Washington.

Sergeant Brad Nelson of the McKinney Police Department investigated the case and arrested Washington within hours of the crime. As a result of the cut to his own hand during the incident, Washington's DNA was found at the crime scene.

A jury found Washington guilty of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. During the punishment phase, prosecutors introduced witnesses and evidence for two other serious felonies from Denton County.

In 2019, Washington committed a different aggravated assault - this time with a gun – against a motel housekeeper. He followed her into a room she was cleaning and assaulted her with a gun.

Then, in June 2021, just weeks before this assault on the McKinney jogger, Washington committed burglary of a habitation by breaking into a home with a mother and her two young daughters inside. After the father had left for work, Washington broke into the house through a window. He walked into the master bedroom and confronted the mother. He claimed to be a police officer investigating home break-ins in the neighborhood. He instructed her to send her daughters to their rooms. As Washington wrapped his arms around the mother, he told her he wouldn't hurt her if she did as he said. The mother broke free, got her phone, and called 911. Washington then fled. Police found Washington's fingerprint on the window.

Both charges are still pending in Denton County.

Judge Rayburn Nall presided over the case and sentenced Washington to 40 years in prison.