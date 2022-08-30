Small plane lands in Fort Worth field, only pilot on board

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine Beechcraft S35 landed in a field northwest of Spinks Airport in Fort Worth on Aug. 30.

CBS 11 News

It happened at about 9 a.m. near Chisholm Trail Pkwy.

The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was on board. They didn't identify, nor did they say whether or not the pilot was injured.

The FAA is investigating.