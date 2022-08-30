Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane lands in Fort Worth field, only pilot on board

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Small plane crashes in Fort Worth field
Small plane crashes in Fort Worth field 01:26

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine Beechcraft S35 landed in a field northwest of Spinks Airport in Fort Worth on Aug. 30. 

image-2022-08-30-111928.jpg
CBS 11 News

It happened at about 9 a.m. near Chisholm Trail Pkwy.

The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was on board. They didn't identify, nor did they say whether or not the pilot was injured. 

The FAA is investigating. 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.