Dallas nurse Roxane Reza reported missing after run near White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerned family members have filed a missing persons report after Baylor NICU nursing intern Roxane Reza went for a run on July 14 and never came home.

Reza's last cell phone ping was on the SoPac Trail, according to a post on Facebook. The trail runs for 5.5 miles along an unused Southern Pacific (SoPac) railbed owned by DART in East Dallas.

The trail's north endpoint is located on Greenville Avenue. From there it heads south to Winstead Drive, running along the edge of Harry Moss Park and continuing through industrial, commercial and residential areas. In most cases, the trail either crosses intersecting streets via bridges or underpasses.

According to Reza's roommate, she never came home after going for a run around 8 p.m., nor did she show for her shift at the hospital.

Reza's parents, cousin and several co-workers and friends have also shared information on social media pleading for any information about her whereabouts.

Reza is originally from El Paso, according to her Facebook profile.

My daughter, Roxane Reza, is missing. Please call 6822412418 or 2148507928 if you have any info. The second photo is of her last reported location.Please pray that she is found. Roxane Reza Posted by Fernando Reza on Friday, July 15, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement at (214) 671. 4268.