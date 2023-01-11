Rockwall-Heath football players hospitalized, coach placed on leave following offseason workout

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Rockwall-Heath High School football coach has been placed on administrative leave after student-athletes were hospitalized following an offseason workout.

In a statement released Tuesday, Rockwall ISD officials said that during an athletic class led by coach John Harrell on Jan. 6, student-athletes were "required to perform multiple push-ups."

The district said three days later, on Jan. 9, several parents reported that their kids needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization following the workout.

None of the students' conditions are known at this time; However, the campus athletic trainer advised students to see them should they experience the following:

Unable to bend or extend arms

Unable to lift arms above your head

Dark urine (tea or cola-colored)

Sharp arm pain

The campus athletic trainer and nurse will also be monitoring students for additional symptoms, including lack of urinating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, lethargy or loss of consciousness.

Officials said Harrell has been placed on leave pending an investigation and that they have notified "appropriate outside agencies."

Harrell has been with the Rockwall-Heath football program since 2019, and has also coached students in Stephenville, Midlothian, and Garland ISD.

"Student safety is a top priority for Rockwall ISD," the district said. "We will continue to take immediate and appropriate measures in the best interests of our students as we address this situation."