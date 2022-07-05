Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center closed after Fourth of July fight

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center to give lifeguards time to recover emotionally after a fight broke out there.

It happened at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned two groups who were at the pool got into an argument, which spilled out into the parking lot. They said there were about 15-20 people were involved. Police said there was some "pushing," but no one was injured, nor was any property damaged.

Once officers arrived, the situation calmed down.

No arrests were made – however, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, police might issue tickets.

The pool re-opens on July 6.