Prostitution sting operation in Frisco results in the arrest of 46 men over 2 days

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal authorities announced a major crackdown on prostitution that reveals sex trafficking in North Texas remains an ongoing problem.

In Frisco, two hotels were used for an undercover operation resulting in the arrests of 46 men in only two days.

It's the biggest roundup from a prostitution sting operation in recent memory and shows it's a crime that's not just happening in urban areas.

It's well known that prostitutes walk the streets nightly in a rundown part of Northwest Dallas.

But earlier this month, federal authorities showed that sex trafficking is happening in the shadows of Southlake's Town Square and Frisco's Stonebriar Mall.

John Perez with Homeland Security Investigations oversaw an operation involving undercover officers placing ads that blended in with countless others found online.

"There's thousands and thousands of ads posted every day in the metroplex," Perez said.

Men looking to pay for sex who responded to the undercover adds arrived at the hotels in Frisco and Southlake only to find police waiting for them.

"We had a high school teacher, who is also a football coach, we had a youth pastor," Perez said. "We had a volunteer firefighter, a director of operations of one of the large medical systems here in the metroplex, we also had a semi pro hockey player who plays on the Allen team as well."

"I'm very happy to see those soliciting being prosecuted because if there's no demand there's no supply," said Chelsea Robertson.

Robertson is with POETIC, a Dallas based organization that helps women and girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

She welcomes the enforcement and glad to see authorities focusing it on those who are often forced to sell their bodies.

"Giving help and support to those who are vulnerable to being pulled into prostitution rings is a great way to start to eradicate the availability of the product."

Authorities say they will inform the employers of those arrested.

Soliciting prostitution used to be a slap on the wrist misdemeanor charge.

Not anymore it is a felony in Texas.