Plano house explosion in same area as other blast 1 year ago

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators are working to find out what caused a Plano house explosion.

The home is in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane, west of Preston Road and north of Parker Road. A fire department spokesman said no one was home at the time of the explosion. The force of the explosion blew out one side of the home.

Residents in this neighborhood said it is one of the scariest things they've ever witnessed.

"This was a very loud boom," Dr. Ali Shirvani said. "We thought my house exploded it was so loud."

"I thought a car ran into our house," another neighbor said.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. The 8,000 square foot home now has extensive damage. The blast blew out one side of the home where the garage appeared to be.

A treadmill, refrigerator, and ladder that were once inside now sit in the front yard.

The house next door is also damaged. Several windows are shattered, and the garage door is blown out.

Coincidentally this explosion comes just one year after another house explosion in the area where six people were hurt and surrounding homes were badly damaged.