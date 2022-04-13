Partial collapse of Texas Dairy Queen after night of severe weather

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - At sunrise cleanup will begin in the City of Ennis after Tuesday night's severe storms swept through the area.

Strong winds caused the roof of a local Dairy Queen, on East Ennis Avenue, to partially collapse. The storm sent the roof and debris crashing down on cars in and around the parking lot.

The fast-food business is reportedly one of the worst hit spots in Ennis, likely causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the building and vehicles.

No one was in any of the vehicles that were damaged but there were customers inside the building when the roof collapsed.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

A customer, who asked not to be named, told CBS 11 News the power was turned off inside the building Tuesday night after the storm, to prevent any electrical hazards.

Power has since been restored, but the building remains blocked off and closed.