One-handed paraclimber Maureen Beck 1 of 3 women set to inspire at Perot Museum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Paraclimber Maureen Beck, a one-handed athlete and two-time world champion will share her story of perseverance during the National Geographic Live Speaker Series at the The Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Paraclimber Maureen Beck courtesy Tony Fay Public Relations

Beck, who will lead the series on February 8 with an event entitled "Improbable Ascent," was chosen as the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. Consistently pursuing new challenges, Beck has attempted some of the most difficult climbs by a one-handed athlete, including the first unassisted adaptive climb of the Lotus Flower Tower in Canada's Cirque of the Unclimbables.

She is one of three awe-inspiring National Geographic Explorers featured during the event.

In April, award-winning photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale will detail her personal quest to protect international wildlife. And the series closes in October, when acclaimed bioengineer Kakani Katija shines a light on her underwater work studying oceanic ecosystems.

"This speaker series allows us to honor the Museum's mission of creating a welcoming, inspiring, and impactful experience for our visitors," said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. "By inviting these three incredible women to tell their fascinating stories, we're continuing to focus on STEM learning, while further strengthening our connection with the community. The Perot Museum is a place for everyone, and this series truly embodies that spirit."

Vitale has used her talents behind the lens to document the lives of some of the globe's most impressive animals, including northern white rhinos, giant pandas, and African elephants. In a presentation called "Wild Hope," Vitale will offer museum visitors a glimpse into her world on April 26.

Katija is the series' final speaker, sharing her "Designed by Nature" program on October 11. A one-time international figure skater, her current bioengineering endeavors focus on graceful movements that lie below the surface. By using her skills as a certified diver, Katija studies the ecosystems of the ocean's midwaters, gathering data and developing ground-breaking technologies.

All three speaking events take place in The Hoglund Foundation Theater and tickets are currently on sale on the museum's website.

Members of the Perot Museum are able to purchase single event tickets for $35 or complete series packages for $100. Non-members will pay $40 per speaker or $115 for the entire series.