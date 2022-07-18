North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well.

We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.

First things first, we tied an all-time record today. This morning the low at DFW only reached down to 86°. This ties for the warmest morning ever recorded in the 123-year history.

Today, tomorrow and Wednesday will be the three hottest days we've had since 2018. Oddly enough, those days in 2018 fell on almost the exact same calendar days.

We are more than halfway through summer. The only two summers that can compare what we've already been through are the two hottest summers on record:

DFW hit 100 degrees by 1pm today. This makes 23, 100-degree days at DFW already this year:

What else are we counting? Forty-five days since the last measurable rain. Forty-four days to the end of summer.

The heat wave continues. No break on the horizon in the seven day forecast:

Stay inside if possible and drink plenty of water.