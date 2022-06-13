Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas families find different ways to beat extreme heat

By Alexis Wainwright

/ CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Update 6PM
First Alert Weather Update 6PM 02:50

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People across North Texas found ways to beat the extreme heat throughout the weekend. 

After experiencing just a few seconds of the extreme heat outside, the Douglas family made a plan. 

"It's so hot," Evelyne Douglas, 5, said. "I wanted to go to the pool. It feels like, sooo comfortable."

The splash pad was the way to go for not only the Douglas family but several other people who live in the area too. 

north-texas-heat-2.jpg
CBSDFW.com

The Douglas family, like many others, decided the splash pad was the way to go.

Other families had different plans.

"We've got our umbrellas, we've got lots of ice water, we've got misty fans that we brought for our boys and their soccer team," parent Adam Rothey said 

The Rotheys have everything they need for their son's soccer game. This was day two of games out in the heat.

north-texas-heat-1.jpg
CBSDFW.com

"Were just a little bit shocked at the heat wave we have right now but we're enduring," mother Linda Rothey said. 

The majority of the crowd had a drink and camped out in the shade. They said it's no way to get around the fact that it's hot, but they're happy to see their kids having fun. 

"The kids are having a good time, and being safe - you know, as much as we can - but they're not complaining… so that's good," Adam said. 

As people find ways to beat the heat now, many are worried about the future.

"Now it's already 100º, it makes me think that the summer's going to be more more brutal," Douglas said. 

Alexis Wainwright

Alexis Wainwright is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Before moving to the Lone Star State, she was a reporter and performed some anchor duties at KARK in Little Rock, AR.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 9:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.