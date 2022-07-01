North Texans preparing for travel delays this Fourth of July weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The Chapman family is heading to Disney World this Fourth of July. They're joining the millions of Texans flying to their destinations this holiday weekend.

"We're going to take it EPCOT center, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, all of the parks," Patrick Chapman said.

Friday is set to be the busiest day for air travel and they're hoping their flight doesn't get cancelled

"We're already mentally prepared to stand in lines and things like that," Chapman said.

Nearly 700 flights a day have been cancelled in the United States over the past week, leaving travelers stranded and scrambling to figure out how they're going to get to their destination.

"It's very frightening because you'll have your whole plan made and then they'll get cancelled," Melody Fawcet-Leech said.

Many airlines are short staffed due to the pandemic and warned flyers this may come with its challenges.

Waivers and vouchers are being offered to help.

Delta Airlines is giving waivers to any anyone that wants to change their flight between today and the Fourth of July. Southwest is also offering free flight changes.

But flyers say they hope getting to the airport early will put them in a better position.

"That's why we booked an early flight, we're hoping to be on the one before all the delays start."

Despite record high gas prices, some people have decided to hit the road instead of flying this weekend.

AAA says 3.1 million Texans are expected to drive to their destinations this year.