North Texans head to 'lucky spot' Chuck's in Arlington hoping to win $1 billion lottery prize

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Many North Texans call Chuck's Grocery in Arlington the "lucky spot." It's proven by pictures of lottery winners featured on a wall. The largest prize won so far was $75 million.

Several people are coming to Chuck's today, hoping they got the lucky Mega Millions ticket to win $1 billion.

Robert Chapman, who bought a lottery ticket, said, "So this is the winning ticket right here, I'm not going to tell you where I am or where I'm going to be with all this money."

That confidence has Chapman believing he has the right combo of numbers to win the top prize.

"It's been kind of a lucky spot," he said. He's hoping to add his name to the growing list of lottery winners here — people spending $2 per ticket here on Friday's Mega Millions drawing, hoping luck rubs off on them too.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the odds of winning are just one-in-303 million, but adds you can't win if you don't play responsibly.

Several hopeful players said how they would spend the money if they won.

Ronald Haney said, "That's my primary purpose of doing it is not for me, it's to be able to help other people and some other people and some other charities and other organizations."

Chapman would "go isolate somewhere, just chill out, enjoy the weather and in a nice warm place and have a lot of cold drinks."

Another ticket holder, Gloria Lopez Gonzalez, said she would "buy all my relatives houses and cars and put money in the bank for them.

According to Texas law, winners can remain anonymous.

The next drawing is Friday night at 10 p.m.