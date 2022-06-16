Watch CBS News
Missing teen found in Arlington with man she met online

By Annie Gimbel

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert issued the morning of June 16 was cancelled after police found the missing 13-year-old with Nolan Neighbors, 31, in Arlington. 

She was first reported missing in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.

Arlington police said they followed up on a tip and found the victim at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Trinity Circle. They said there were other people at the apartment besides the teen and Neighbors. 

He was taken into custody and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of harboring a runaway. 

Detectives said they believe Neighbors and the teen chatted online and arranged to meet, which is what brought them to Arlington. 

She's now safe back home with her family. 

