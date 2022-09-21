Watch CBS News
Sports

New Texas Motor Speedway GM has had a busy month

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

New Texas Motor Speedway GM has had a busy month
New Texas Motor Speedway GM has had a busy month 00:42

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's been a busy first month of work for new Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Faber.

Faber will oversee his first major event when TMS hosts a NASCAR playoffs race on Sunday.

Faber's top priority is to get the NASCAR All-Star race back to TMS in 2024.

NASCAR moved the All-Star race to North Carolina next year as part of its 75th anniversary season.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.