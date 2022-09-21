New Texas Motor Speedway GM has had a busy month
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's been a busy first month of work for new Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Faber.
Faber will oversee his first major event when TMS hosts a NASCAR playoffs race on Sunday.
Faber's top priority is to get the NASCAR All-Star race back to TMS in 2024.
NASCAR moved the All-Star race to North Carolina next year as part of its 75th anniversary season.
