National Weather Service: 6 tornadoes confirmed after early morning severe weather outbreak

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

Colder temperatures return to North Texas
Colder temperatures return to North Texas 02:37

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes touched down in North Texas after Tuesday morning's severe weather outbreak.

  • EF 2 in Wise County
  • Three in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)
  • Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)
  • Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)

NWS Fort Worth will be conducting more surveys on Wednesday; a total of 12 tornadoes is possible, we're already halfway there.

It'll be a cloudy start Wednesday with some isolated showers possible, but the sunshine should be in full force in the afternoon. High will only be in the 50s and low 60s though. And it gets much colder from here.

Highs are not expected to reach 50° on Friday, and the weekend remains below normal. Just wait until you see what the models are showing for next week though.

It's more than seven days out and a lot has to be ironed out. At the very least, long range models are both hinting at some seriously cold weather moving in. Do we get any precipitation with it? That's what we'll be keeping an eye on, so stay tuned!

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 10:41 PM

