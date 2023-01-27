Missing infant Xyavier Calliste found safe with mother in North Carolina

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp was discontinued, police said.

Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste Kemp Police Department

Xyavier Calliste and his mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, were found at a bus terminal in North Carolina.

Investigators were able to track Williams' travel from when she left a domestic violence shelter on Jan. 25. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday.

There was a court order for Calliste to remain at the shelter.

Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for interfering with child custody.

Authorities will hold her in North Carolina until she's extradited back to Texas.

Calliste was unharmed and is in the care of Children's Protective Services until Texas CPS can make arrangements to bring him back to Smith County.