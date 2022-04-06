Midlothian residents continue cleanup days after tornado touched down

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) - The clean up continues after severe storms and tornadoes moved through North Texas Monday.

One tornado was in Ellis County, it left some damage behind in the small town of Midlothian.

Along the 800 block of North Ward Road it's visible where the majority of the damage was done.

As the sun started to come up, more people began stopping by to get a closer look at the damage.

Heavy farm equipment and a trailer were flipped over, showing just how strong the storm was.

Debris scattered all over the place, including through different people's yards.

A house of the corner of North Ward Road was left with part of the front door missing. The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management reported 7 houses were hit, with three of them destroyed. They also confirmed one local business had damage.

A man who has family nearby told CBS 11 News more damage was done further down Ward Road.

The National Weather Service is expected to be in town assessing damage on April 6.