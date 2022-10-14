Mayra Rebollar charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Dallas officer

Criminal charges likely to be announced soon for woman who killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have named the woman suspected of killing an off-duty officer in a wrong way car crash on Tuesday night.

On Friday morning, Dallas police named Mayra Rebollar, 31, as the woman who killed Officer Jacob Arellano late on Oct. 11, 2022 in a fatal crash on Spur 408.

Rebollar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was hospitalized after the accident and as of Wednesday, was listed in serious condition. She has yet to be arraigned.

At 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 11, Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.

Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.

The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said. His death will be classified as on duty since he was headed to work.