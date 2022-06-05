Mariners rally late with help of wild pitch, beat Rangers 6-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle's late-game rally and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.

Seattle scored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5. Then Toro, an automatic runner, advanced to third base on a groundout by Dylan Moore and scored on ball four to Adam Frazier from Burke (3-1).

Abraham Toro of the Seattle Mariners scores the go ahead run on a wild pitch by Brock Burke of the Texas Rangers in the tenth inning at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Diego Castillo (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Seattle, and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his fourth save in six opportunities this season.

Eugenio Suarez had four RBIs for the Mariners, including a solo home run on the first pitch of the fourth inning.

Texas' five runs were scored on home runs — including the first major-league homer for rookie Ezequiel Duran, who was recalled from Double-A Frisco before making his big-league debut on Saturday. Duran singled in the second inning for his first hit in the majors.

Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien and Mitch Garver also homered for the Rangers.

Texas starter Martin Perez came in leading the major leagues with a 1.42 ERA. He allowed two runs, raising his ERA to 1.56. The New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes took over the big-league lead (1.50).

Seattle rookie right-hander George Kirby allowed the homers to Garcia and Semien among five hits in six innings.

It was Garcia's fourth homer in his last eight games and Semien's third in his last nine games after beginning his first Texas season with 43 homerless games.

Semien hit 45 homers last season with Toronto, the most ever by a primary second baseman in the major leagues.

Suarez's first-pitch homer leading off the fourth inning ended a 69 1/3-inning homerless streak for Perez that began after the Yankees' Gleyber Torres homered off him last Sept. 24 when he pitched for Boston.

ROSTER MOVES

Mariners: LHP Ryan Borucki was in uniform for the Mariners for the first time after being acquired Saturday from Toronto for minor league INF Tyler Keenan. ... INF Mike Ford was designated for assignment to make room for Borucki on the 40-man roster.

Rangers: LF Steele Walker made his major league debut and went 0 for 4 after being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock. ... INF Andy Ibanez was optioned to Round Rock, and Round Rock OF-DH Willie Calhoun was designated for assignment to make room for Walker on Texas' 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA) takes a three-game losing streak into Monday night's series opener at Houston against RHP Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41).

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83) will open a six-game road trip on Monday night at Cleveland against RHP Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52). Gray threw a season-long seven innings with a season-best 12 strikeouts last Wednesday in a 4-3 home loss to Tampa Bay.