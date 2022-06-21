Dallas County officials discuss Covid vaccine for young children
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Today, Dallas County officials discussed recently approved Covid-19 vaccines for children ages six months to four years old.
County Judge Clay Jenkins, Director of Health and Human Services, Dr. Philip Huang, Physician Dr. Amanda Evans, and others spoke on Tuesday afternoon. They shared what parents should know about the vaccines and where they'll be available in North Texas.
Watch the full news conference above.
