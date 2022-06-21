Jungle Jumparoo toy recalled for violating federal lead content ban

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled at $350 toy called the Jungle Jumparoo due to unsafe levels of lead in one of its parts.

The recall of about 350 Jungle Jumparoos was initiated after it was discovered a small batch contain yellow poles with lead levels exceeding the federal lead content ban.

The recalled toys were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump, The Grommet Flaghouse, and Wayfair from November 2018 through March 2019.

Jungle Jumparoo Children's Toys: The toys' yellow poles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Consumer Product Safety Commission

They have a blue metal base, a black rubber tube, and two blue, green, red, and yellow vertical metal poles to hold onto when jumping. They measure 77 inches tall by 55 inches wide by 55 deep.

Jungle Jumparoo said the recall is limited to the yellow color pole on the large Jungle Jumparoo toys.

The Jungle Jumparoo logo and the phrase "a wild way to bounce" are printed on the tube.

Jungle Jumparoo is working to send out replacement yellow poles, according to the CPSC. But until consumers receive the new pole, they are asked to remove the pole and throw it away.

The company is contacting everyone with the recalled unit directly. Anyone with questions can fill out a form here.

The recalled toys were manufactured in China and imported by JungleJump LLC out of Utah.

Lead was banned in house paint and other products in the United States in 1978. However, it is still widely used in other countries, and is still sometimes found on toys from other countries.