Heavy rain, gusty winds call for a First Alert Weather Day Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as North Texans can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated flooding during their morning commute and the first half of the day.

CBS 11 News

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING

Storms and rain are in the forecast through Friday afternoon and night. Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s during the afternoon teamed with very strong north winds and rain. However, the rain chances start to diminish slightly for Friday night football!

There are no worries about Thursday. It'll get a little breezy by afternoon as some high clouds roll in from the southwest. Highs will get into the mid 70s so get your errands done today and tonight as the weather is changing tomorrow.

CBS 11 News

By later tonight and overnight, we'll have to monitor strong storms from the west moving into our western counties. These storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

CBS 11 News

There is a severe weather threat Friday afternoon as well, but that threat is confined to our southeast counties.

CBS 11 News

A line of powerful storms is expected to arrive sometime during the morning hours Friday. When they arrive in the DFW Metroplex, North Texans could have 50 mph wind gusts and blinding rain.

Please check for weather updates on CBS 11 and/or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth before you leave Friday morning. Right now, our best advice is to try to get to work early.

Wet roads and windy conditions combined with temperatures in the 50s will make for a rather raw day. For Friday night football, rain chances could lessen but there's a strong possibility for some droplets during your game. It'll certainly be cold and windy.

CBS 11 News

There is a threat of localized flooding Friday. Rainfall amounts could approach three inches in our western counties and could reach one-to-two inches in the metroplex.

CBS 11 News

Stay tuned for more updates.