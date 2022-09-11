Garland police make arrest after head-on collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have made an arrest after a head-on collision Friday evening.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, Garland police responded to a crash northbound on Castle Drive near Toler Road.

Investigators believe a black Dodge pickup truck, occupied by 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, was traveling northbound on Castle Drive when it crossed the center median, colliding head-on with a grey SUV that was traveling southbound, then catching on fire.

Police said multiple occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. As of Saturday, a 13-year-old has died and a 37-year-old remains in critical condition.

Spencer was believed to be impaired. He was arrested then transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Spencer has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.