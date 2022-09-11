Watch CBS News
Crime

Garland police make arrest after head-on collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 9
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Sep. 9 03:31

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have made an arrest after a head-on collision Friday evening.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, Garland police responded to a crash northbound on Castle Drive near Toler Road. 

Investigators believe a black Dodge pickup truck, occupied by 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, was traveling northbound on Castle Drive when it crossed the center median, colliding head-on with a grey SUV that was traveling southbound, then catching on fire.

Police said multiple occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. As of Saturday, a 13-year-old has died and a 37-year-old remains in critical condition.

Spencer was believed to be impaired. He was arrested then transported to a hospital for his injuries. 

Spencer has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 2:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.