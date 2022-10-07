Fort Worth's new Parent Pass app helps families connect with their communities

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A new, innovative app for Fort Worth parents is officially launching this weekend.

With Parent Pass, families can find childcare, meet other parents, and learn about community resources and events.

"Our hope for the app is a better connected and resourced set of families who are spending less time looking for the information and tools they need and more time connecting with the resources and tools they need, as well as one another," said Sadie Funk, director of The Best Place for Kids!, the organization that spearheaded Parent Pass.

The Best Place for Kids! is a public-private partnership that wants to make sure every child in Fort Worth is on a path to learning and success.

Parent Pass is free to download and use.

"We have not heard of any other major city doing this putting all of the resources together in one app that was not just designed for families, but really designed by families," said Funk.

Their team worked with more than 100 families across nine different neighborhoods to design every feature of the app.

"We spent 1200 hours together, really from the initial vision through the feasibility and functionality," Funk said.

Funk hopes it becomes the go-to source of information for families in Fort Worth and beyond.

"It can be a benefit to anyone in Tarrant County looking for those resources," she said. "It's a one-stop shop where you can search in real time for local childcare availability. You can see more than hundreds of events that are happening in your neighborhood and across the city at no cost for families. You can have access to real crime data."

The official launch party for the Parent Pass app is happening Saturday morning at the Dream Park in Fort Worth, starting at 10 a.m.

All families are invited to enjoy face painting, bounce houses, music. The first 1,000 people to show up will get a free t-shirt as well.