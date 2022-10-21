Ford SUV clips Cadillac into pedestrian Rosalind Dixson, killing her

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Richardson Police Department is investigating after Rosalind Dixson, 63, was killed trying to cross N. Collins Blvd.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Police said a Ford SUV and Cadillac SUV were driving south on N. Collins Blvd. when the Ford attempted to make a left turn on Municipal Dr. from the center lane, striking the Cadillac in the left lane. The impact caused the Cadillac to spin and strike Dixson who was walking westbound.

She was taken to the hospital, and pronounced deceased.

The crash is under investigation by the Special Crash Investigations team.