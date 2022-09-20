Fall tradition continues after community saves Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) - One of the most popular fall attractions in North Texas almost had to close its doors this year, but the community rallied together to save the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch.

Crews are out there this week, hard at work, to get the pumpkin patch ready to open in less than two weeks.

It's a turn of events owner Jan Balekian did not expect.

Just over a week ago, she announced on Facebook that the pumpkin patch wouldn't be able to open because they couldn't find enough people willing to work.

"I mean it was devastating to me," she said. "This is what I look forward to every year, and I enjoy seeing the kids back every year."

Her post went viral, with thousands of families sharing their memories of the beloved fall tradition.

It captured the attention of Flower Mound resident Christi Beca.

"I've lived in Flower Mound for 20 years, and I've been bringing my children here since they were born," said Beca, who is the CEO of the nonprofit Flower Mound Women in Business.

Determined to save the pumpkin patch, she came up with her own post on social media to try to find enough staff herself, and she was blown away by the response.

"My email just filled up, and I couldn't believe it," she said. "We're at almost 350 people now that have reached out, applied, asked to work – anywhere from high schoolers to retirees. People were saying we'll work for free, we just don't want to see the pumpkin patch close."

With staff in place, the pumpkin patch reached back out to vendors and were able to get most everything they needed to run the event this season.

"It's such a Hallmark moment," said Beca. "I feel like we saved the pumpkin patch. We did it, we did it, we did it."

The first shipment of pumpkins is expected to arrive tomorrow.

The goal is to open the pumpkin patch on October 1st, as originally planned.