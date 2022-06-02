Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: storms bring heavy rain, lightning to North Texas

By CBS DFW Staff

AM weather update with Anne Elise Parks
First Alert Weather: AM update with Anne Elise Parks 03:07

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Widespread showers and storms spread into North Texas during the early morning hours on Thursday. The storms brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Rainfall rates in the Metroplex are estimated at up to 3.5", causing localized flooding and making for a tricky commute for many.

The wet weather is associated with a cold front that has moved into the area. The Thursday forecast if for a cooler day, under heavy cloud cover, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°.

The rain should taper off to the east by midday, with quieter conditions for the afternoon.  

A few much lower impact rounds of scattered rain are possible on Friday and Saturday.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

