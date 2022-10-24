First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to severe storm threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hopefully none of your Halloween decorations blew away in today's 40 mph wind gusts!

Tomorrow is another windy day, but it also features storms, some of which may even be severe.

All of North Texas is at least a marginal risk of severe weather, and locations along and east of the I-35 corridor have been upgraded to a slight risk.

Light to moderate rain showers will move up from the south after midnight, and the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn will pour even more moisture into the atmosphere.

The kids will want the rain gear at the bus stop, and you may need the windshield wipers on your morning drive.

The thunderstorms don't arrive in the Metroplex until closer to 11 a.m. Some storms may produce damaging winds and small hail as they cross through North Texas.

By 3 p.m., those of us west of I-35 will finally dry out as the tail end of the storm system moves through Dallas County.

The line will continue to move east into the evening hours, and better dynamics will be in place to allow for severe storms in our eastern counties.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

The cold front itself doesn't swing through North Texas until later in the evening.

Widespread rainfall totals of .5" – 1.5" are likely, with pockets of 2" -3" totals where localized flooding is possible, mainly east of the Metroplex.

Temperatures tomorrow will generally stay in the 60s.

The front ushers in a noticeably cooler airmass. Our pumpkins will go from melting and sweating to happy campers with fall temperatures.

We do have a brief warmup before our next system arrives, bringing another round of rain and keeping temperatures down through next weekend.