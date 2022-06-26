Fires break out in McKinney and Palo Pinto County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Fires broke out across North Texas today, burning down homes under construction in McKinney and over 11,000 acres of land in Palo Pinto County.

The National Weather Service said earlier this afternoon that the a fire burning in Palo Pinto County west of Mineral Wells - called the Dempsey fire - had grown to 11,000 acres and was just 12% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service via Twitter

Yesterday, the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that "evacuations are encouraged in the area North of 180, South of 254, East of 4 and West of 337" and encouraged residents of Graford to prepare to evacuate.

The Palo Pinto Volunteer Fire Department said it is accepting donations at 620 Oak Street in Palo Pinto.

The Dempsey fire in Palo Pinto County. Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Meanwhile in McKinney, a fire broke out at the construction site on Marigold Dr. Seven homes under construction burned down or were badly damaged, and flames briefly spread to an occupied home.

There were no injuries, and the Prosper Fire Department said its investigation is ongoing.