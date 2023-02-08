Dallas police say people have been impersonating police officers to cut through traffic, pull people over

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is warning drivers about people impersonating police officers.

DPD says they have investigated recent incidents where suspects have used red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over.

They haven't specified when or where the incidents occurred.

Pretending to be a police officer is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years.

DPD says if you believe you are being pulled over by someone who is impersonating a police officer, remember the following: