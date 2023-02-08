Dallas police say people have been impersonating police officers to cut through traffic, pull people over
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is warning drivers about people impersonating police officers.
DPD says they have investigated recent incidents where suspects have used red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over.
They haven't specified when or where the incidents occurred.
Pretending to be a police officer is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years.
DPD says if you believe you are being pulled over by someone who is impersonating a police officer, remember the following:
- Put on your flashers, drive the speed limit, and call 911 from your cell phone. Tell the 911 dispatcher that you are concerned that someone is trying to pull you over in an unmarked car that may not be a police officer. Ask the dispatcher to verify whether the car attempting to pull you over is indeed a law enforcement officer. If you do not have a cell phone, drive to a well-lit, busy area such as the parking lot of a busy store.
- Do not stop your vehicle or get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer.
- If the dispatcher cannot confirm that you are being pulled over by a police officer, stay on the line with the dispatcher, and ask for police assistance. Drive carefully to a safe place, such as a local police department.
- Report anything suspicious to police; don't wait to make a report.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.