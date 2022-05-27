Donate here to support the Uvalde community

Governor Greg Abbott announced in a press conference that the OneStar Foundation has created a webpage for donations to support the victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.

All donations collected by OneStar will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund. The funds will be used to cover immediate needs, including healthcare expenses, flights and travel, and funeral expenses. It will also help cover the costs of long term needs.

If you would like to donate, click here.