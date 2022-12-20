Dangerously cold weather headed to North Texas Thursday, flurries possible

Prepare your vehicle for the artic cold coming to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you think it's cold now, you haven't seen anything yet. Dangerously cold weather is headed to North Texas this week.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to the bitter cold weather headed our way with a strong cold front.

The arctic air behind the front will slide through the area starting Thursday. In fact, we'll see our high temperatures Thursday morning in the 40s.

Then, by afternoon, blustery northerly winds gusting up to 50 mph will cause our temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. However, it will feel like the teens.

A few flurries could develop Thursday with some limited moisture behind the front. We're not expecting it to be a big problem for our area at this time, but northern communities in North Texas, especially those closer to the Red River, will have the best chance of seeing a few flakes.

Overnight Thursday into Friday will likely be the coldest period of time in our forecast. Temperatures will fall into the teens and single digits by Friday morning, but the gusty winds will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees.

Make sure you're think of the four Ps:

Pets

Plants

People

Pipes

Make sure you check on your elderly neighbors and your pets, bring your sensitive plants indoors and protect your exposed pipes around your home.

Friday will be bitterly cold all day through. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s and feels-like temps will be in the teens.

On Saturday morning, temperatures will return to the teens with wind chill values in the single digits and low teens.

By Saturday afternoon, highs will be near freezing or slightly above. Temperatures on Christmas morning will be near freezing with highs in the lower 40s.

North Texas will see mostly sunny skies Christmas afternoon.

With this prolonged period of cold weather, stay up to date on all changes on CBS 11 or online at CBSDFW.com.