Damage after 2 tornadoes touch down in Bell County, Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - Dozens of people were hurt in Central Texas after a tornado hit Tuesday night. The severe weather happened around Salado, a city in Bell County about 50 miles south of Waco.

The National Weather Service confirms that at least two tornadoes touched down. Reports into CBS 11 News say the twisters tore through buildings, uprooted trees, and downed power lines. At least 23 people were hurt -- with a dozen of them hospitalized for their injuries.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 911 calls reported a twister in the area around 5:40 p.m. and that a tornado had crossed the county line from neighboring Williamson County, traveling about seven miles on the ground.

Officials with the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management say deputies reported "two separate possible tornadoes" in that county.

"I think it popped up fairly quickly," Blackburn said. "The extent of damage is significant. At least at this time not to have any report of fatalities is in and of itself amazing."

Officials in Salado say search and rescue teams did several walkthroughs Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and that they believe everyone in the area is accounted for.