Dallas police trying to ID burglary suspect caught on camera
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in the 7400 block of Samuell Boulevard.
The crime happened on April 18 around 9:00 p.m. It was then that the suspect broke the window to the victim's vehicle, took property from inside, and left in a white pickup.
Anyone who has information about the burglary or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.
