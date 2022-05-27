Dallas police trying to ID burglary suspect caught on camera

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in the 7400 block of Samuell Boulevard.

The crime happened on April 18 around 9:00 p.m. It was then that the suspect broke the window to the victim's vehicle, took property from inside, and left in a white pickup.

Dallas Police Department

Anyone who has information about the burglary or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.