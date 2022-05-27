Watch CBS News
Crime

Dallas police trying to ID burglary suspect caught on camera

By Deborah Gaines

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Morning Headlines, May 27th, 2022
Your Friday Morning Headlines, May 27th, 2022 02:38

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in the 7400 block of Samuell Boulevard. 

The crime happened on April 18 around 9:00 p.m. It was then that the suspect broke the window to the victim's vehicle, took property from inside, and left in a white pickup.

burglary-suspect.jpg
Dallas Police Department

Anyone who has information about the burglary or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.