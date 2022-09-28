Watch CBS News
Dallas police looking for suspects involved with fatal shooting of 14-year-old

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for suspects involved with the murder of Manual Edwards

The 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way on Sept. 25. Police found him in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. 

dpd-suspects1.jpg
Dallas Police Department
dpd-suspects2.jpg
Dallas Police Department

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.  

