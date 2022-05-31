Dallas police Corporal Daniel Jamieson arrested for DWI

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired (DWI).

Officials say Senior Corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by officers with the McKinney Police Department on May 30, 2022.

Mugshot of Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Daniel Jamieson. Collin County Jail

The 39-year-old taken to the Collin County Detention Facility. No information about bail has been given. The DWI charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

According to Dallas police, Jamieson has been on the department since February 2008 and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.